White Christmas is at Sheffield Crucible Theatre from December 9 to January 13, 2023.

This lively show, based on the 1954 film, tells the story of former soldiers turned successful showbiz duo Bob and Phil who are on the lookout for a new act. On meeting singing sisters Betty and Judy they are immediately smitten. When the four wind up performing a gig together at a remote ski resort, they discover that the hotel is owned by the boys’ old army commander. But the place is on the verge of bankruptcy thanks to an unseasonal lack of snow. Can the talented foursome transform the lodge’s fortunes in time for Christmas? And will the snow start to fall?

The musical, which features the songs White Christmas, Sisters and Blue Skies, will be performed at the Crucible Theatre from December 9,2023 to January 13, 2024.

Several of its cast members will be returning to Sheffield for this production. Sandra Marvin, who played Jessie Dingle in TV soap Emmerdale, performed in Sister Act at the Lyceum Theatre this year and in The Band Plays On at the Crucible Theatre in 2021. Danny Collins performed in Show Boat both in the Crucible production and its transfer to the West End. Ewen Cummins has previously performed in Sheffield in Solomon and the Big Cat. Emily Goodenough performed in My Fair Lady. Natasha Mould also returns to Sheffield after performing in Annie Get Your Gun at the Crucible in 2016.