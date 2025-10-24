Toe-tapping folk concerts, family-friendly storytelling and captivating theatre productions are among the variety of shows visiting village halls and community centres across Derbyshire this autumn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arts organisation Live & Local is taking professional live entertainment to areas of the county which aren’t normally included on the touring circuit.

Celtic fusion band Serena Smith & Friends will bring folk rock, electronica, jazz and more to Great Longstone Village Hall on October 26. Serena, a classically trained fiddle player with 30 years experience, is accompanied by a guitarist, a bass player and a drummer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One-woman play The Other Neville shines a light on Tracey Neville, often overshadowed by her famous footballer brothers, who finally gains her place in history as a trailblazer for English netball. Brought to life through netball choreography, the play will be presented at Spring Bank Arts Centre, New Mills on November 2.

Serena Smith & Friends will present their Celtic Fusion Show at Great Longstone Village Hall on October 26, 2025.

Swing from Paris – an evening of Parisian flavoured music delivers a heady cocktail of jazz and swing at Cutthorpe Village Hall on November 8 and at Dronfield Hall Barn on November 21. Immerse yourself in the infectious rhythms of Benny Goodman, soulful melodies of Edith Piaf and the dazzling brilliance of Edith Piaf.

The Witch and the Egg is a show for children, aged three to nine years, and is the tale of a cantankerous old witch whose life changes when she finds a giant egg. Mesmerising shadow puppets and stunning visuals feature in the production which tours to The Burton Institute, Winster on November 14.

Morganisation is an evening of rock nostalgia, led by ELO’s guitarist Dave Scott-Morgan who is accompanied by his wife Mandy on vocals. Dave has an extensive musical legacy – from The Move to Magnum – and will deliver a show full of heart, soul and great tunes. The show, entitled How The Beatles got me a job with ELO, will also feature stories from behind the scenes of one of the world’s most iconic bands. Find out more at the Fred Hopkinson Memorial Hall, Unstone on November 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Award-winning folk trio Harp & a Monkey present their latest show, Tall Tales and Truths, at Taddington Village Institute on November 22. Expect great music, heartfelt stories and lots of laughter.

Storytelling and shadow puppets feature in the children's show The Witch and the Egg at The Burton Institute, Winster on November 14, 2025 (photo: Andi Sapey)

One of the UK’s most original music acts, Mark Harrison Band, have graced top theatres, arts centres and festivals across the nation and have eight albums to their credit. Step into a world where blues, rock and folk collide when the band play at the Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall, Holloway on November 23.

We’ve Got Each Other is a laugh-out-loud show that celebrates jukebox musicals and Bon Jovi. It creates the full scale spectacle and wonder of a Broadway musical, with little more than cover versions of Livin’ On A Prayer, one chair and 180 lighting cues. Find out how Paul O’Donnell rises to the challenge in the show which will be presented at Doe Lea Resource Centre, near Chesterfield on December 5.

For the full Live & Local programme and to book tickets, go to www.liveandlocal.org.uk