Layla Hunt, lead singer with Dfacto who performed at the fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis Trust at The Loft, Matlock.

Volunteers and musicians from Derbyshire and the Channel Islands have raised more than £1200 for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

The money was raised in a raffle at The Loft nightclub in Matlock during a concert of live music provided freely by artists and bands including Brew Droop, Mark Morgan Hill, Dfacto,Little Dog Blues and Paramount Dukes. Sound was provided by Joe Turton of Supreme Sound and Vision.

Top cash prize of £100 was won by Guernsey gardener who donated her prize towards the next event in 2026.

Mike Read from Cystic Fibrosis Channel Islands offered his congratulations on the success of the joint venture.

The Cystic Fibrosis Trust funds vital research and care so that there is effective treatment for all.