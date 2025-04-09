Tim Treloar (Inspector Goole) and Alice Darling in An Inspector Calls, running at Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre from April 15 to 19, 2025 (photo: Mark Douet).

A multi award-winning National Theatre production of classic thriller An Inspector Calls is returning to Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Daldry directs the play which has won four Tony Awards and three Olivier awards among its haul of 19 major trophies. More than five million theatregoers worldwide have been thrilled by this production of J.B. Priestley’s creation.

An Inspector Calls visits the Lyceum Theatre from April 15 to 19, 2025 on its first nationwide tour since a record-breaking, sell-out run in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Inspector Goole arrives unexpectedly at the prosperous Birling family home, their peaceful dinner party is shattered by his investigations into the death of a young woman. His startling revelations shake the very foundations of their lives and challenge us all to examine our consciences.

Written at the end of the Second World War and set before the First World War, An Inspector Calls is a compelling and haunting thriller. JB Priestley’s masterpiece powerfully dramatises the dangers of casual capitalism’s cruelty, complacency and hypocrisy. More relevant now than ever, this is a must-see for a whole new generation.

Stephen Daldry is world renowned as one of Britain’s leading theatre and film directors. His many theatre credits include The Audience, Skylight and Billy Elliot The Musical. Stephen has received Academy Award nominations for his films The Reader, The Hours, Billy Elliot and Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close. He has directed several episodes of the smash-hit Netflix series The Crown.

To check ticket availability for An Inspector Calls, visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 249 6000.