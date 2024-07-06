Come From Away tours to Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from July 9 to 30, 2024 (photo: Craig Sugden)

Multi Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away – which is based on a real-life story – is heading for Sheffield.

The show, which tours to the Lyceum Theatre from July 9 to 20, focuses on the 7,000 air passengers from all over the world who were grounded in Canada during the wake of 9/11 and the small Newfoundland community who invited them into their lives.

Experience this joyous story and soaring music as spirited locals and global passengers come together to forge friendships that will stay with them forever. The first female American Airlines captain, the quick-thinking town mayor, the mother of a New York firefighter and the eager local news reporter are among the many real characters caught at the start of the moment that changed the course of history and whose stories became a true celebration of hope, humanity and unity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Come From Away won four Olivier Awards including best new musical in London and the Tony Award for best direction of a musical on Broadway, The international hit musical has celebrated record-breaking engagements in the West End, on Broadway, in Canada, throughout Australia, and on a 60-city North American tour.

The Times described the show as “One of the best musicals of the century,” while Time Out commented: “This miraculous masterpiece is totally, soul-feedingly wonderful.”

Tony Award-winning director Christopher Ashley helms the musical for which the script was penned by Oliver Award-winning writers Irene Snakoff and David Hein.