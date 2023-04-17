Daoiri Farrell will play at Belper Meadows Cricket Club house in Belper on April 21 (photo: Dessie Farrell)

Daoiri, whose honours range from BBC Folk Awards, to ALSR Celtic Music accolades, will be playing on April 21, 2023, at Belper Meadows Cricket Club house, off Bridge Street, Belper.

His new acoustic album, The Wedding Above In Glencree, was crafted and honed over two and a half years. Describing his latest release, Daoiri said: ‘”combines the rawness of my first album, the impact of my second album and the beauty of my third album.”

Dublin born singer and bouzouki player Daoiri is a product of the city’s famous club An Góilin Traditional Singers. Daoiri launched his own solo live career at the 2016 Celtic Connections and has gone from strength to strength.

The 2013 All Ireland Champion Singer performs regulrly at festival around the globe including in Canada, Australia and Europe. He has also toured the USA as vocalist for Lúnasa, performed in the UK in the line-up of the renowned Transatlantic Sessions and

played to a live and TV audience at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

At the beginning of the Covid lockdown in 2020, Daoiri live-streamed from his kitchen in Dublin on St Patrick’s Day. This was followed by an additional 25 consecutive weekly online performances, attracting worldwide audiences with more tha 15,000 views each week and resulted in an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s flagship Today programme.