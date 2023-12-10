Most Haunted, the most successful worldwide paranormal series ever made for television, is premiering its spine-chilling theatre show on a tour which is heading for Chesterfield.

Yvette Fielding will present Most Haunted - the Stage Show in Chesterfield's Winding Wheel Theatre on March 28, 2024.

Yvette Fielding, the first lady of the paranormal, together with Karl Beattie and the Most Haunted team will take you on the darkest, most terrifying journey of your life at the Winding Wheel Theatre on March 28, 2024.

The audience will be shaking in their seats as Yvette and the crew present Most Haunted’s All-Time Top 10 Scares complete with unseen video footage from haunted castles, manor houses, hospitals and prisons.

Most Haunted Live will elevate the theatrical experience to a whole new level with audience members taken back to the Victorian age of séance and Ouija board and invited to conduct their very own ghostly investigation.

The theatre tour follows multiple series of the television show which ran on the Living channel from 2002 until 2010 before it was axed by Sky Living and then commissioned by the Really channel three years later in 2014 where it was broadcast until 2019.

Derbyshire was visited several times by the Most Haunted crew who made 24 series for television broadcast.

In 2018 the team called at the derelict farmhouse known as Codnor Castle Cottage, reputed to be the location of a murder and four recorded suicides down the years. Renowned for paranormal occurrences such as doors slamming and blood-curdling screams, the house had ritual protection marks scorched into a beam in the attic with the witchcraft symbols meant to protect the house from evil spirits and fire. During the Most Haunted investigation, Yvette and her team placed a cursed doll at the end of the attic and it burst into flames.

Paranomal investigators attempted to solve murder mysteries in Stoney Middleton, Castleton and Bakewell for a Most Haunted episode in 2007 which went out under the title of Midsummer Murders.

Celebrity guests Vic Reeves, Gaby Roslin, Scott Mills, Paul O’Grady and Lee Ryan appeared on episodes of Most Haunted during its tenure on television.