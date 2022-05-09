Monstrous fun in The Gruffalo stage show at Sheffield and Nottingham

Join Mouse on a daring adventure through the deep, dark wood in Tall Stories’ magical, musical show at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from May 9-11 and Sheffield Lyceum from May 18-20, 2022.
Searching for hazelnuts, Mouse meets the cunning Fox, the eccentric old Owl and the high- spirited Snake. Will the story of the terrifying Gruffalo save Mouse from ending up as dinner for these hungry woodland creatures? After all, there’s no such thing as a Gruffalo – is there?
Tickets for Nottingham cost from £13, go to www.trch.co.uk; tickets for Sheffield £14 (adult), £11.50 (under 16 and concessions), go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions