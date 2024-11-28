Monsters and madness in stories for grown-ups in Derbyshire town
Daniel Morden will be telling The Thief’s Tale and other stories at the Imperial Rooms on Friday, December 6, 2024.
The thief Conall Crovi was once a hero of the people, but he has left behind his thieving ways for a life of domestic obscurity...until three hapless young lads come to his door and he reluctantly agrees to One Last Job, with predictable results! A dark and twisty thrilling Celtic story, The Thief’s Tale is one part epic adventure, two parts anxiety dream.
Daniel is one of the UK’s favourite storytellers. He has travelled the world performing traditional stories, from the Arctic to the Pacific to the Caribbean. He is the author of many award-winning anthologies of traditional stories and is well known for his work with The Devil’s Violin who create storytelling and music shows. In 2017 Daniel was awarded the Hay Festival Medal.
Resient tellers at the Matlock Storytelling Cafe will also contribute to the evening and there will be a tune or two from Cage of Crows.
Soup, cakes, teas and coffees will be available.
Tickets cost £8, available online until 7pm on the night at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/matlockstorytellingcafe/1461182
Doors open at 7pm; stories and music run from 7.30pm until 10pm.
