Multi award-winning album Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells will be performed live in Derbyshire.

The concert tours to Buxton Opera House on October 21 during a run of shows that continue the momentum of last year’s live performances celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic album.Tubular Bells is world-renowned as one of the most celebrated examples of music in film for its soundtracking of horror classic The Exorcist. Its legacy was cemented with Oldfield’s performance of the album’s main theme at the iconic London 2012 Olympics Opening Ceremony, one of the rare performances of the project he has given.The Tubular Bells UK autumn tour – which includes a concert at Sheffield City Hall on October 17 – will feature an expansive live group, conducted and arranged by Oldfield’s long-term collaborator Robin Smith. The set list will include other works by Mike Oldfield including Moonlight Shadow, Summit Day, Family Man and Ommadawn.

Tubular Bells, created in 1971 and released in 1973, was the debut studio album by English multi-instrumentalist, composer, and songwriter Mike Oldfield. At just 17 years old when he started composing the music, Oldfield recorded and played almost all the instruments on the album. Worldwide fame followed when the opening theme was used for the soundtrack of The Exorcist and Tubular Bells went on to become the highest selling album of all time.

​A bold and progressive fusion, Tubular Bells is a journey through classical, jazz, folk, progressive rock, and electronica and went on to win a Grammy for Best Instrumental Composition in 1974.Robin Smith, the musical director of the tour show, was completely mesmerised by Tubular Bells the moment he heard it. Smith, who studied composition at the Royal College of Music and was principal pianist with the National Youth Jazz Orchestra, has collaborated with Mike Oldfield for more than 30 years, with performances of Tubular Bells including at Edinburgh Castle, and also the 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony.

MIke Oldfield's Tubular Bells concert tours to Sheffield City Hall on October 17 and Buxton Opera House on October 21, 2024 (photo: Bodo Kubatzki)

On the tour, Smith said: “The show was premiered at the Royal Festival Hall in August 2021 to great acclaim as an early celebration of and tribute to Mike - who in my view is one of England’s greatest composers of the last century. Along with the musicians, it’s a real privilege to be performing this extraordinary work. It’s as fresh today as it was when Mike created it in 1971 - and I love having the chance to bring it to new audiences as well as those who, like me, are still captivated by it whenever they hear it.“The wonderful thing about Tubular Bells is that it never seems to age. It takes you on a journey through progressive rock and electronica, blues, folk, jazz and classical and along the way evokes such melodic beauty and drama. We’ve had plenty of tears from the audience throughout the UK and Europe, with so many wonderful stories of their first experience with Tubular Bells.”

A reviewer for Brighton and Hove News wrote: “‘This is a concert for anyone, for those who grabbed the album when it came out on vinyl in 1973 to the Spotify audiences of today. Music is at its best when it’s live! A most enjoyable experience. I would go and see this show again in a heartbeat.”

Tickets for Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells concert in Buxton start at £36.50, go to www.buxotnoperahouse.org.uk. Tickets for the Sheffield date are priced from £30.95, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk