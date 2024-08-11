Michael Maloney will star as Hercule Poirot in Murder on the Orient Express which will tour to Sheffield and Nottingham in 2025 (photo: Jay Brooks)

Michael Maloney will star as Agatha Christie’s famous detective, Hercule Poirot, in a new production of Murder On The Orient Express touring to Sheffield and Nottingham.

The play, which will be directed by Lucy Bailey (Witness for the Prosecution, And Then There Were None, The Other Boleyn Girl), is adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig.

Michael said: "I am very excited and honoured to be joining a long line of extraordinary actors who have taken on the role of Hercule Poirot. Here's to Orient Express hurtling through your town or city soon!"

He has extensive screen and theatre credits to his name. Film and television work includes Belfast, Iron Lady, Young Victoria, Notes on a Scandal, Branagh's Hamlet, Zefferellii';s Hamlet, Truly Madly Deeply, The Crown, Magpie Murder, The Trial of Christine Keeler, The Five, River, The White Queen, Bonekickers, Empire, The Jury and Love on a Branch Line.On the stage, Michael’s many roles for the RSC include Edgar, Romeo and Prince Hal. For the National, he has appeared in Light Shining in Buckinghamshire as Cromwell, Alice’s Adventures Under Ground as Lewis Carroll and Once in a While the Odd Thing Happens as Benjamin Britten. In the West End, he has appeared in Peer Gynt (in the title role), Can You Hear Me at the Back? and Taking Steps.

Murder On The Orient Express will be performed at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from February 4 to 8 and at Nottingham Theatre Royal from April 1 to 5, 2025.

It’s winter 1934 and an avalanche stops the Orient Express dead in its tracks. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Trapped in the snow with a killer still on board, can the world’s most famous detective, Hercule Poirot, crack the case before the train reaches its final destination?Murder On The Orient Express is one of Agatha Christie’s greatest literary achievements, with a final twist that is amongst her very best. Gripping, tense and masterfully cryptic, this new production is a deliciously thrilling ride and an ingenious murder mystery, guaranteed to keep you guessing until the end of the line.

Tickets for the Sheffield run cost from £15; go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk; tickets for Nottingham start at £17, go to www.trch.co.uk