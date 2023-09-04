Meryl O'Rourke, Duncan Oakley, Carl Jones and Lovdev Barpaga, clockwise from top left, will be entertaining the audience at Bolsover Assembly Rooms on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Kieron Payne, organiser, said: “We're delighted to announce we've made it to our second year of running brilliant nights of stand-up in Bolsover!”

Meryl O’Rourke is a long-term collaborator of Frankie Boyle and has supported him on national tour. Frankie hailed Meryl as “inspiringly funny” in his book “Work! Consume! Die!” Stephanie Merritt, critic with the Observer, said of Meryl: “Ripe with comedy. A unique perspective: sharp and dark and refreshingly unsentimental.” Meryl is an experienced journalist and sought after gag writer who has worked on flagship panel shows for the major television stations. Her broadcasting credits include writing and performing the comedy series The Hysterical Method Of Conception for BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour and a Sony Radio Academy Award nomination for Best Breakfast Show.

Duncan Oakley is a guitar-playing comedian, songwriter and actor who entertains his audience with creations about the silly, rude and irritating aspects of life. This one-man band was voted English Comedian of the Year in 2015 and Midlands Comedian of the Year 2016.

Praise doesn’t get much better than a recommendation from Joe Lycett who describes LovdevBarpaja as: “One of the most brilliant daft comics you will ever see.” Award-winning Lovdev was crowned UK Pun Champion 2017 and the Ediburgh Fringe Festival’s Best In Class 2022.

Storytelling comedian Carl Jones, who lives in Wingerworth won the Nottingham Comedy Festival Best Newcomer award with his first handful of gigs back in 2011. His writing can be heard on the airwaves where he has contributed to The News Quiz on BBC Radio 4, Newsjack and The Story What You Wrote. At the beginning of 2023, Carl launched a podcast, When Football Began Again, which takes a nostalgic look at the Premiership era and includes interviews with ex-players, managers, super fans and fellow comedians.

Tickets cost £12.10, including booking fee; go to www.wegottickets.com/event/576151