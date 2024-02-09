BT Gunn and Joey Hayes captured in action (photo: Nick Frewin/BRIGHTFLAME Photography)

International stars will be at Chesterfield FC’s stadium on February 17 and at Buxton’s Palace Hotel on February 23.

A spokesman for Megaslam Wrestling said: “We have been bringing our event to Chesterfield and Buxton for many years and the venues are always packed out. We cannot wait to return, the crowds are always extremely vocal and this will be our biggest Megaslam event to date in town. We will be bringing our biggest ever line-up in a two-hour mega show that will have something for everyone.”

You don’t have to be a fan of the sport to enjoy Megaslam Wrestling as the accent is on creating a fun experience for all the family with lots of child-friendly activities.

Two teams will be facing off on the night as Team Nasty battle it out with Team Megaslam. For the very first time the show will feature the Megaslam Ladies – Miss Melissa Fierce and Miss Harley.

Team Nasty will be captained by Megaslam Champion Martin Kirby alongside towering 6ft star from the Isle Of Ischia ‘Mean Machine’ Massimo, millionaire grappler ’The Sheikh’ and direct from Wellington, New Zealand ’The Maori Warrior’ NIWA.

Fan favourites Team Megaslam will be captained by ‘Derek’ who organisers say is the most popular character on its crew. Not the biggest in stature, Derek is a true underdog which audiences love. Derek will be bringing a strong team with him including heavyweight ‘Action Man’ Stixx, Scotland’s BT Gunn, popular Lancashire star Joey Hayes and leading female wrestler Miss Melissa Fierce.

Matches will include 1 on 1 challenge, Tag Team spectacular and a special main event to be announced on the evening.

Children will be invited to stay behind after the event and get their autographs and photos with the Team Megaslam stars.

Tickets are on sale at www.megaslam.co.uk. Megaslam is also offering a Mega VIP Experience for this event which allows children to live out their dreams by creating their own wrestling entrances!