Meet the dinosaurs including Europe's largest walking T-Rex at Derbyshire railway station

Dinosaurs will be a big draw for families at a Derbyshire visitor destination.
By Gay Bolton
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 07:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 08:02 BST
Dinosaurs will roar into Midland Railway's centre at Swanwick Junction on July 8 and 9, 2023.Dinosaurs will roar into Midland Railway's centre at Swanwick Junction on July 8 and 9, 2023.
Europe’s largest walking T-Rex called Tiny will be among the prehistoric attractions at the Midland Railway at Swanwick station on July 8 and 9, 2023.

Tiny will be joined by spinosauraus Scar, four-metre long triceratops Betty and a collection of baby dinosaurs.

There will be plenty of great photo opportunities and meet and greets.

A spokesperson at the railway said: “The railway is a great location for the event. Our visitors can get on the train and be transported back to a prehistoric time! Just watch out your train doesn’t get chased by a dinosaur!”

All trains depart from Butterley Station and visitors can alight the train at Swanwick Junction and explore the Museum Complex, where they will be able to visit the children’s play area, Victorian railwayman’s church, demonstration signal box, Deeley’s tearoom and the country park.

Train tickets cost £17.50 (adult), £16.50 (senior), £9.25 (child, three to 15years), £45.25 (two adults and three children). Passengers two years and under travel free.

Tickets can be booked in advance at www.midlandrailway-butterley.co.ukor call 01773 570140.

