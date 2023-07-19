News you can trust since 1855
Meet a T-Rex and dinosaur babies at Crich Tramway Village

Children can get up close to dinosaurs during an event at a Derbyshire visitor attraction.
By Gay Bolton
Published 7th Jul 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Dinosaurs will be at Crich Tramway Village on Saturday, July 29, 2023.Dinosaurs will be at Crich Tramway Village on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Dinosaurs will be at Crich Tramway Village on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Crich Tramway Village is hosting a Dinosaur Day on Saturday, July 29, where there will be the opportunity to meet a T-Rex, a

triceratops, velociraptor, and some dinosaur babies. Families can also follow a dinosaur trail through the woods.

A Children’s Outdoor Theatre event will run from July 31 to August 4. Follow Alice on her adventures through a woodland wonderland and meet some of the story’s iconic characters.

For further information and tickets, go to www.tramway.co.uk

