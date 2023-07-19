Meet a T-Rex and dinosaur babies at Crich Tramway Village
Children can get up close to dinosaurs during an event at a Derbyshire visitor attraction.
Crich Tramway Village is hosting a Dinosaur Day on Saturday, July 29, where there will be the opportunity to meet a T-Rex, a
triceratops, velociraptor, and some dinosaur babies. Families can also follow a dinosaur trail through the woods.
A Children’s Outdoor Theatre event will run from July 31 to August 4. Follow Alice on her adventures through a woodland wonderland and meet some of the story’s iconic characters.
For further information and tickets, go to www.tramway.co.uk