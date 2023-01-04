Dave Tonge, also known as the Yarnsmith of Norwich, will be the guest storyteller at the Imperial Rooms, Matlock,

A fount of knowledge on all things medieval and a consummate performer of stories, Dave will present Midwinter Magic and Mirth which is a collection of tales about a knight’s gruelling journey through the coldest months of the year.

Cage of Crows will provide the support at Matlock Storytelling Cafe’s first presentation of 2023.

The evening begins at 7.30pm.

Soup, cakes, teas and coffees will be available or you can bring along your own bottle.