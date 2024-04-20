Max George and Maisie Smith star in Jeff Wayne's The War Of The Worlds musical at Utilita Arena, Sheffield on April 8, 2025.

Max and Maisie will play Parson Nathaniel and his wife Beth in Jeff Wayne’s iconic musical which tours to Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on April 8, 2025.

The announcement of The Spirit of Man arena tour unleashes a series of ‘firsts’ as audiences will hear Maisie sing for the first time and see Max make his debut as an actor.

Jason Donovan and Blue’s Duncan James have previously played the role of Nathaniel, while Steps’ Claire Richards and singer Kerry Ellis have filled the past roles of Beth in early live productions of The War Of The Worlds.

Maisie said: “I am thrilled to announce my involvement in the iconic show that is Jeff Wayne’s The War of The Worlds. This is a particularly special role for me because I grew up listening to the soundtrack on my dad's vinyl. My family are HUGE fans of the show so telling them I was going to be playing Beth was a very memorable moment."

Max said: “I'm absolutely buzzing to be a part of Jeff Wayne’s The War of The Worlds. It’s a show I’ve always been a fan of and was introduced to the music when I was five. My mum absolutely loves it. Playing the part of Parson Nathaniel is gonna be really special. I’ve got big shoes to fill with the likes of Phil Lynott and Jason Donovan playing the roles in the past, but I’m looking forward to making this role my own.”

Jeff Wayne said: “The moment I met Max and Maisie I knew they were the perfect fit for the role of Nathaniel and Beth. Maisie has such a melodic but powerful voice, which compliments Max’s dramatic vocals wonderfully. Plus, being a couple in real life will add to their on-stage charisma and chemistry, and I’m delighted they’ve joined the 2025 The Spirit of Man Tour as husband and wife.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Neeson will feature in 3D holography as The Journalist, who recounts his story of survival from the Martian invasion of 1898.

In 2006, The War Of The Worlds was already considered a cutting-edge production with six trucks filled to the brim. By 2025, marking 19 years of live touring, the production will be up to 12 trucks, with a host of new ingredients and special effects to challenge and excite the senses.

The tour arrives just in time to celebrate 130 years since the publication of HG Wells’ dark Victorian tale.