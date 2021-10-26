Matlock Gilbert and Sullivan Society members before lockdown in 2019.

The mixed voice group, established over 25 years ago, is led by musical director Melanie Gilbert and accompanied by pianist Chris Flint.

And ithe society doesn’t just sing Gilbert and Sullivan. Chairman Pip Bradstock said: “Songs from the shows, carols, folk songs - anything that can be done in four part harmony- we’vedone all sorts. The emphasis is on having fun, making music together.

“From January to June we generally learn a G&S show, which we perform in summer at the Medway Centre in Bakewell. Through the autumn we rehearse songs for a Christmas Concert, which we perform in Matlock or locally. Themes for that can be anything from carols round the world to World War One.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We also welcome ‘non singing’ members. So anyone interested in helping us ‘front of house’ - selling tickets at shows, or ‘back of house,’ helping with costumes,painting scenery, funding raising or even just making the tea - would be a huge help.”

Melanie said: “The Covid pandemic, and 18 months or so of not being able to meet, hit all amateur choirs and musical societies hard. It was terribly sad, for example, to see Matlock Musical Theatre close in September 2019. Matlock G&S Society has lost some long-standing members, who are greatly missed. Now we’re able to meet regularly again, it would be great to recruit new voices and supporters. What I’d say is just give us a call, come along to a rehearsal, listen and have a chat to people. If you decide it’s not for you, no problem. But the majority of those who try

it end up joining. It’s a really enjoyable way to meet people and make new friends. Plus singing is proven to improve physical and mental health.”

Matlock G&S Society meets on Friday evenings at All Saints Church Hall, Matlock.