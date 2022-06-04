Master illusionist Derren Brown tours first live show in six years to Nottingham and Sheffield

Derren Brown in Showman (photo: Mark Douet).

The content of Showman remains a closely guarded secret but Derren has revealed: “The heart of the show is about remembering what’s important. Like how the very things that we find most isolating in life - our fears and difficulties - actually connect us. Framed with what I think will be some extraordinary demonstrations of my voodoo.”

He adds: “Strangely, the show pre-Covid was, at its heart, about how the tough things in life that we feel isolate us, tend in fact to bring us together, and be the very things that we share. And then lockdown happened, which was a strangely literal playing out of that theme. So although the benefit of extra time has allowed us to rework the show a little and change some aspects of it, its heart has remained thesame”.

Derren’s tour hits Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from June 14 to 18, 2022 and Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from October 11 to 15, 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His live shows have won him two prestigious Olivier Awards – for Something Wicked This Way Comes (2006) and Svengali (2012) and he has received more Olivier nominations and wins than any other one-man show in theatre history.

Derren has played to sold-out houses across the country every year since 2003 to more than 1.6million people.

In 2017 he made an award-winning US stage debut at the Atlantic Theater in New York with Derren Brown: Secret, which transferred to Broadway, enjoying a sell-out season at the Cort Theatre, New York until Jan 2020.

Tickets to see Showman in Nottingham are priced from £36, go to www.trch.co.uk. Tickets for the Sheffield performances are priced from £35, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

A message from Phil Bramley, Derbyshire Times editor