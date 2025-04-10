Mark Steel will perform his new show The Leopard in My House at the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield on April 25, 2025.

Award-winning writer and comedian Mark Steel is bringing his new live tour The Leopard in My House to Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The topic is his battle with throat cancer – which only his rapier wit could fashion a comedy show tour out of. Mark said: “The show is the story of my year, of wonderful characters and often tricky but bafflingly positive experiences. Doing the show doesn’t quite make me glad it happened, but it definitely makes up for it quite a bit.”

In May 2024 he spoke of his “immense relief” at being cancer-free after being given the all-clear by doctors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark, who will be performing at the Winding Wheel on April 25, is renowned for his acute political wit and ‘frankly bonkers’ energy. The Leopard in My House is proof that this leftie, working-class, radio favourite truly deserves his place in the UK comedy pantheon.

The Sony and Writers’ Guild Award-winning writer and comedian is best known for his critically acclaimed BBC Radio 4 show Mark Steel’s in Town, which was voted the sixth best radio comedy ever. Mark has presented the BAFTA-nominated Mark Steel Lectures for BBC Two and is a regular on BBC One’s Have I Got News for You and BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz.

He has also written several acclaimed books, including: Reasons to be Cheerful and What’s Going On? and has also written an adaptation of his critically acclaimed stand-up show Who Do I Think I Am? for Audible, which was released in 2021. Mark has been named newspaper columnist of the year, and is the author of the award-winning audiobook Who Do I Think I Am?

Tickets for The Leopard in My House cost £24.20, available from www.windingwheeltheatre.co.uk or call 01246 345222.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HIs tour, which began in February, has recently been extended to December, with a show at Nottingham Playhouse on October 2 among the 15 new dates. Tickets to see him in Nottingham cost £20.50 (exclusive of booking fee), available from www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

Coinciding with the tour, Mark has published a book titled The Leopard in My House which has the sub-title One Man’s Adventures in Cancerland.