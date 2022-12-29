Mark Steel tours live stand-up show An Evening and A Little Bit of a Morning to Derbyshire
Radio and television comedian Mark Steel will tour his latest stand-up show to Derbyshire.
An Evening and A Little Bit of a Morning With Mark Steel will be hosted at Derby Theatre on February 4.
Whatever has happened in the room, in the town or in the world that day will almost certainly be in the show.
Mark is a regular on BBC’s Have I Got News for You and QI, as well as BBCR4’s The News Quiz. His critically acclaimed comedy Mark Steel’s in Town was voted the 6th best radio comedy ever.
Tickets for his live show cost £18.50. to book go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk or call 01332 59 39 39.