A man’s struggles with mental health are charted in a performance which combines music with comedy and stories.

Matt McGuinness will present We Are What We Overcome at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel on November 8, 2023 (photo: Graham Whitmore)

Matt McGuinness wil present his self-penned work We Are What We Overcome at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield on November 8.

The production is focused on one man’s journey to good mental health, addressing issues in an easy-to-understand format and discussing issues that are too often not spoken about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt said: “The show is like a relaxed and memorable evening with a good friend, especially if they usually bring stories, comedy, and a full band to entertain you. Nothing is left to implication or to whispers, I talk directly to the audience about my mental health to invoke an atmosphere of openness and understanding. Heartfelt chat, laughs and original music rising from acapella to full-on rock n roll. It is a great night out.”

The special event is being organised by Chesterfield Borough Council with part funding from the Chesterfield Health and Wellbeing Partnership.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “Mental health is a subject close to many of our hearts, so it is great to see such a personal performance being hosted at the Winding Wheel in Chesterfield. I would encourage anyone with an interest in mental health to come along, as well as those who would like to support this fantastic partnership project.”