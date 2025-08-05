Browse an array of plants for sale at Carsington Water on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

Gardeners can find wonderful plants to spruce up their garden during a fair at a Derbyshire visitor attraction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carsington Water will welcome back Plant Hunters’ Fairs on Saturday, August 9 with their popular free to enter event.

Martin Blow of Plant Hunters’ Fair said: “We are really excited to return to Derbyshire's Carsington Water and it will be lovely to meet lots of old friends and welcome new ones at this lovely plant fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There will be a brilliant line-up of fabulous nurseries and garden accessories stalls coming from near and far and it will be just the right time to pick up some summer flowering plants to perk up your beds and borders and fill the garden with scent. You are sure to find something to create a blooming brilliant garden with thousands of wonderful plants to choose from, including bee-friendly perennials, shrubs, plants for shade, wildflowers, grasses and foliage plants.

"If you need some advice to help you choose then there are nursery folk on hand to help, each an expert in their field with years of knowledge and experience, and full of helpful tips, so get along to Carsington Water for some blooming inspiration.”

The nurseries at the fair are all small family run businesses and include an impressive number of RHS medallists and National Plant Collection holders. They have been selected on the quality and their knowledge of their plants and products.

The plant fair is held in front of the visitor centre and runs from 10am-4pm (normal parking charges apply).

For full details of nurseries attending see www.planthuntersfairs.co.uk