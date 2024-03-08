Make a note to watch Milton Jones in Ha!Milton live show touring to Buxton and Sheffield
and live on Freeview channel 276
It’s not a musical. Milton is tone deaf and has no sense of rhythm, but at least he doesn’t make a song and dance about it. He has more important things to discuss….like giraffes and tomatoes!
MIlton promises a whole new show of daftness when he tours Ha!Milton to Buxton Opera House on October 2 and Sheffield City Hall on December 4, 2024. Tickets go on general sale today (Friday, March 8) at 10am.
Milton’s broadcasting credits include Mock The Week, Live at the Apollo and Radio 4.
He has won numerous awards including Sony Award best comedy for The Very World Of Milton Jones, Time Out best comedy performer award and 1996 Perrier best newcomer.
Tickets to watch him at Buxton cost £36, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk. Tickets for Sheffield cost £38.95, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk