The show, created by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth, is inspired by the story of Yorkshire fundraisers, the Calendar Girls. Following the death of a much-loved husband, a group of ordinary women in a small Women's Institute are prompted to do an extraordinary thing and set about creating a nude calendar to raise money for charity. But upturning preconceptions is a dangerous business and none of the women are prepared for the emotional and personal ramifications they will face as the fabulous and funny calendar brings each woman unexpectedly into flower.

Bill Kenwright’s production of Calendar Girls the Musical will light up the stage at Sheffield Lyceum from September 19 to 23, 2023.

Television, music and stage stars, including five Mrs Johnstones from Bill Kenwright’s production of Blood Brothers, are brought together in Calendar Girls the Musical. They include:

Calendar Girls The Musical stars Maureen Nolan, Lyn Paul, Amy Robbins, Paula Tappenden, Marti Webb, Honeysuckle Weeks and runs at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from September 19 to 23, 2023.

Tanya Franks, who is best known for her role as Rainie in EastEnders where she played Stuart Highway’s wife. She starred as Emilia in The Royal National Theatre’s production of Othello by William Shakespeare in 2022.

Maureen Nolan is the longest-serving member of singing siblings The Nolan Sisters. Her stage credits include the musicals Footloose with Gareth Gates, Flashdance and Menopause The Musical. She played Mrs Johnstone in Blood Brothers from 2014-2015.

Lyn Paul, who rose to fame with the chart-toppers The New Seekers in the early 1970s, has played Mrs Johnstone in various productions of Blood Brothers from 1997 to 2021 in the West End and on tour. Lyn starred alongside Will Young in a UK tour of Cabaret, alongside Faye Tozer, Ian H Watkins and Shaun Williamson in the country and western jukebox musical Rhinestone Mondays and in the Boy George musical Taboo in the West End.

Amy Robbins appeared Coronation Street earlier in 2023, playing the role of Daisy Midgeley’s mum Christina. Her television credits include Dr Jill Weatherill in The Royal, and Lynette Drinkwell in Hollyoaks. Amy played Mrs Johnstone in Blood Brothers from 2011-2012.

Paula Tappenden has played Mrs Lyons in a touring production of Blood Brothers this year, a role she first played in 2019, and has occasionally played Mrs Johnstone.

Musical theatre legend Marti Webb had a UK top three hit with Take That Look Off Your Face from the one-woman show Tell Me On A Sunday. Marti starred in original productions of Oliver!, Godspell, Evita, Cats!,Thoroughly Modern Millie and Hot Flush. Marti played Mrs Johnstone in Blood Brothers in 2008.

Honeysuckle Weeks is best known for playing Samantha Stewart in the television drama Foyle’s War. She has four films to her credit, including The Wicker Tree (2011) where she had to appear nude for the first time in her career.

The story of the Calendar Girls launched a global phenomenon: a million copycat calendars, a record-breaking movie, stage play and now a musical written by Tim Firth and Gary Barlow which coined the term "craughing" - the act of crying and laughing at the same time!

With unforgettable songs, every performance continues to add to the millions already raised for charity and prove that there is no such thing as an ordinary woman.