Five years into her job as a comedian, Maisie feels it’s the right time for an appraisal. Her live show, titled Appraisal, will be the ultimate performance review where audiences will see just why she was awarded Best New Act and nominated Best Newcomer….or is Maisie heading towards an ‘organisational restructure’? Find out at Sheffield City Hall’s Memorial Hall on October 9, 2024.

Maisie’s comedy career kicked off when she won the So You Think You’re Funny? Award (previously won by Peter Kay, Aisling Bea and Tom Allen). The following year she was nominated for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards. Her anecdotal material and witty charm quickly won her praise and she soon went on to appear on many TV shows, including: Mock The Week, Have I Got News For You, QI, The Last Leg and 8 Out Of 10 Cats. Maisie is also the co-host of the Big Kick Energy football podcast, with Suzi Ruffell, which won Sports Podcast Of The Year at the Broadcast Sport Awards 2023.