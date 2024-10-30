Magical ballet show heading for Sheffield will fill audiences with Christmas spirit
Northern Ballet will spread festive cheer in a magical show which tells the story of a miserly old man who is transformed from notorious grump to champion of the Christmas spirit.
Set in VIctorian England, the timeless tale is reimagined through dance, music and storytelling and will leave hearts aglow.
Federico Bonelli, artistic director of Northern Ballet, said: “Charles Dickens’ classic tale of redemption with its message of human kindness and compassion is something that resonates with us all especially at this time of year. Its iconic characters lend themselves so well to ballet and I look forward to seeing audiences of all ages enjoying the show with us.”
A Christmas Carol runs at the Lyceum Theatre from November 7 to November 9, 2024 and the production will be performed to recorded music.
Tickets can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000, or at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.