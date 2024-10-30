Traditional ballet combines with captivating theatre in a production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol which is launching at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ballet will spread festive cheer in a magical show which tells the story of a miserly old man who is transformed from notorious grump to champion of the Christmas spirit.

Set in VIctorian England, the timeless tale is reimagined through dance, music and storytelling and will leave hearts aglow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Federico Bonelli, artistic director of Northern Ballet, said: “Charles Dickens’ classic tale of redemption with its message of human kindness and compassion is something that resonates with us all especially at this time of year. Its iconic characters lend themselves so well to ballet and I look forward to seeing audiences of all ages enjoying the show with us.”

A Christmas Carol runs at the Lyceum Theatre from November 7 to November 9, 2024 and the production will be performed to recorded music.

Tickets can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000, or at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.