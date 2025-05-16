...Earnest will be performed at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre on May 20 and 21, 2025 (photo: Greg Veit).

An improvised farce which has inspired career shifts, community heroes and backstage romances is touring to Sheffield.

Spontaneity and connection are celebrated in ...Earnest, a tumultuous twist on Oscar Wilde’s classic play, in which audience members take centre stage.

Wilde’s creation is delightfully derailed when the actor playing Earnest doesn’t show up on cue and an ever-thinning cast results in an urgent call to the audience. With stage whiskey being swapped, off-the-cuff auditions being held and portraits painted aplenty, ...Earnest? incorporates skilled slapstick and expert comic timing in this quintessentially British farce.

You can unleash your inner thespian and be part of the fun when …Earnest is presented at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre on May 20 and 21, 2025.

Audience members get the opportunity to be part of the cast in ...Earnest (photo: Greg Veit)

The Importance of Being… Earnest? (now renamed to …Earnest?) premiered at Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2021 and returned for the three years following. The hour-long production has been extended into a full two act run for the UK tour. So far, the show has cast almost 2,000 audience members, proving that everyone, no matter their background or experience, has a place in the spotlight. Audience members have shared stories of quitting their jobs to chase acting dreams, local individuals stepping onto the stage for the first time and becoming community stars, and even strangers finding love after being cast and meeting backstage.

Director and co-writer Simon Paris said: "We are very excited to bring ...Earnest? back to audiences across the country and share our unique blend of chaos, comedy, and heartfelt storytelling. This show celebrates the magic of live theatre - where anything can happen and often does. With its playful twists and interactive surprises, we invite audiences to step into a world where every moment is delightfully unpredictable."

The production is by Say It Again, Sorry?, an interactive theatre company which scooped the Derek Award for Best Comedy. Founded in 2018 by a group of friends, the company’s vision is for the public to recover ownership over their own creative power and contribute to the future of theatre as active participants, collaborators, and decision-makers.

Evening performances of ...Earnest at Sheffield’s Crucible start at 7.15pm on May 20 and 21 and there is a matinee on Wednesday, May 21 starting

at 2pm. Tickets from £15, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk