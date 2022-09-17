Maff Brown and Alex Boardman will raise laughs at Derbyshire rugby club

Maff Brown and Alex Boardman will be raising the laughs at Derby Rugby Club on October 28, 2022.

Three comedians – Maff Brown, Alex Boardman and Liam Pickford – will provide a mirth-fuelled evening at Derby Rugby Club on October 28, 2022.

Maff is renowned for his mischievous joke-telling. He founded Outside the Box Comedy Club where stars including Jimmy Carr, Frank Skinner, Bill Bailey, Lee Mack, Jo Brand, and, most notably, Robin Williams, have tested their material on live audiences.

Alex has performed comedy all over the world and his fans aren’t limited to grown-ups. He is also the MC and co-founder of Comedy Store for Kids.

Liam has been doing stand-up comedy for a decade, mixing cleverly honed material and punchlines with unpredictable audience interaction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The evening will be compered by Dave Bryon and has been arranged by Funhouse Comedy Club.