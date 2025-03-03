Mad king, vindictive saints, malevolent hags feature in Derbyshire storytelling session for grown-ups

Cath Heinemeyer and Gemma McDermott - collectively known as Adderstone - will relate the story of an Irish king who went mad in their presentation at the Imperial Rooms, Matlock on March 7, 2025.

A tale of a king who went mad is peppered with vindictive saints and malevolent hags as it takes a heartbreaking journey through the wildest places in Ireland.

Sweeney Untethered is inspired by the strange and wonderful epic of Buile Suibhne about a 7th century monarch who lost his mind and grew feathers.

This story will be presented by Adderstone, comprising storyteller Cath Heinemeyer and singer Gemma McDermott, at the Imperial Rooms, Matlock on March 7. Cath and Gemma weave rich harmonies and pulsing rhythms of spoken word into their storytelling.

Their presentation for adults is hosted by Matlock Storytelling Cafe. The evening will include a song or two from Cage of Crows and stories from resident tellers.

Soup, cakes, teas and coffees will be available to buy or you can bring a bottle.

Tickets £8 or £6.50 (online Zoom), available from www.tickettailor.com/events/matlockstorytellingcafe/1588006