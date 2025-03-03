Mad king, vindictive saints, malevolent hags feature in Derbyshire storytelling session for grown-ups
Sweeney Untethered is inspired by the strange and wonderful epic of Buile Suibhne about a 7th century monarch who lost his mind and grew feathers.
This story will be presented by Adderstone, comprising storyteller Cath Heinemeyer and singer Gemma McDermott, at the Imperial Rooms, Matlock on March 7. Cath and Gemma weave rich harmonies and pulsing rhythms of spoken word into their storytelling.
Their presentation for adults is hosted by Matlock Storytelling Cafe. The evening will include a song or two from Cage of Crows and stories from resident tellers.
Soup, cakes, teas and coffees will be available to buy or you can bring a bottle.
Tickets £8 or £6.50 (online Zoom), available from www.tickettailor.com/events/matlockstorytellingcafe/1588006
