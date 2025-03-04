Ma Bessie After Hours brings cheeky and risqué songs to Peak District village

Ma Bessie After Hours will be performed at Tideswell Community Hall on March 14, 2025.

An evening of sassy jazz and blues songs will whisk a Derbyshire audience back in time.

Ma Bessie After Hours features cheeky, risqué and sometimes bawdy songs from prohibition-era America. Tideswell Community Hall will host the event on March 14.

Established singer Julia Titus performs a concert in which the heat goes up as the lights go down. Julia has rich warm vocals and an engaging stage persona which she has honed over 20 years of performing live and in the studio.

Be transported back to the golden days of the twenties and thirties. Hear fabulous jazz and blues standards with a ‘speakeasy’ vibe. Think late-night club, featuring sometimes near the knuckle songs. Songs often drawing inspiration from the after-hours performances of Bessie Smith when she let rip in intimate settings, including the Cotton Club, out of sight of the US authorities. The concert will showcase songs such as Kitchen Man, Take Me For A Buggy Ride, Whip It To A Jelly and You Gotta Give Me Some.

Why not dress for the 1920s or 1930s to help you get into the mood for this sassy evening?

The concert is for 18+ years only and begins at 7.30pm. Tickets £13 and £12 (concessions) from www.ticketsource.co.uk/tideswelltheatre, or on the door.

Pre-show and interval (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) drinks can be bought by ticketholders from bar or ordered online.

Ma Bessie After Hours is brought to the village by Tideswell Theatre via Live and Local. The not-for-profit organisation Live and Local works with voluntary groups across eight counties to support arts activities in communities.