Lucy Beaumont presents life through the lens of a fellow comedian's wife in stand-up show touring to Sheffield
Award-winning stand-up comedian Lucy Beaumont has added a live show in Sheffield to a string of sell-out dates.
BAFTA nominee, Live at the Apollo and Taskmaster star Lucy honed her comedy skills before she met her husband Jon Beaumont, a fellow comedian. She will share an insight into life through the Beaumont lens in her stand-up show The Trouble & Strife.
Lucy tours to Sheffield City Hall on December 11, 2024. Tickets, priced £27.50, go on general sale this Friday, April 5, at 10am; visit the website www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk
