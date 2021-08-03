Love story of Hero & Leander is replayed in outdoor theatre gig touring to Chesterfield borough

Hero and Leander will be performed in Grassmoor and Chesterfield.

Hero & Leander will be performed at Grassmoor Working Men’s Club on Mill Lane on August 14 at 6pm, at King George V playing field, Staveley, on August 15 at 1pm and in Queen’s Park, Chesterfield on August 15 at 6pm.

The production features a tale of borders, of bad rulers, worse weather, and how we keep going when everything is terrible

The six musicians tell the story through songs inspired by folk, indie, sea shanties and choral music. They create atmosphere and an unpredictable sea with instruments including cello, violin, guitars, trumpet, percussion and an accordion.

Two towns, one rich and one poor, stand separated by a narrow strip of ocean. When the borders close and ships stop sailing between them, two lovers are left stranded on either side. Unfazed, Leander takes to swimming across the channel to meet Hero, guided by the light of the lighthouse where she lives. But the jealous and vengeful Hephaestus, carrying an ancient grudge, plots to separate them with a flood like neither town has ever seen.

Writer and company founder Jack Dean said: "Hero and Leander is an old, bittersweet story about love, death and the infinite mystery of the sea. We filled the score out with sea shanties, lush indie orchestration and melodic folk. It's kind of an ode to a disappeared England, and I also think it will speak to anyone who's done something a bit daft and over-the-top for someone they loved when they were young."

The 50-minute show is suitable for viewers aged 8 years upwards.

Tickets for the performance at Grassmoor cost £2 each adult, £5 for a family ticket (two adults, two children) and 50p for each additional child, available from the Grassland Hasmoor Big Local office at Hasland Working Men’s Club (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday) or email: [email protected] or call 07825 294346 or [email protected] or call 07825 183569.