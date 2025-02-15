Iain Stirling will tour his Relevant show to Buxton's Pavilion Arts Centre on March 8, 2025.

Comedian Iain Stirling’s witty comments on the relationship dramas in Love Island provide chuckles aplenty for followers of the television show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BAFTA-winning entertainer will share his views on the differences between men and women in his live show Relevant on March 8 at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre.

Currently commentating on Love Island: All Stars, Iain is renowned for his razor-sharp, intuitive humour. He also provides the voiceover for spin-off series Love Island USA. Since debuting on screens in 2015, Love Island has reached 36 million people, making it the biggest reality show of the past decade. Additionally, since 2017, Love Island and all its affiliated shows have been streamed a massive two billion times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his success on Love Island, Iain appeared in series eight of Taskmaster (Dave), released his first stand-up special Failing Upwards (Amazon Prime Video) and co-created and starred in two series of his sitcom Buffering (ITV2).

This adds to an extensive list of television credits including hosting ITV2’s comedy entertainment show, CelebAbility (six series), The Russell Howard Hour, Comedians Watching Football with Friends (Sky One), The Jonathan Ross Show and Loose Women (ITV1), Saturday Kitchen (BBC One), Celebrity Gogglebox (Channel 4) and The Comedy Bus, Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central, The Chris Ramsey Show, Drunk History and The Comedy Store (Comedy Central).

Iain co-wrote and hosted six series of the comedy panel show The Dog Ate My Homework (CBBC) which saw him win RTS Scotland’s On Screen Personality and the Children’s BAFTA Best Presenter Award.

Law graduate Iain currently hosts Murder They Wrote , a hit UK true-crime podcast, alongside his wife Laura Whitmore, on BBC Sounds. The couple have a three-year old daughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iain released his first book about millennials, Not F*cking Ready To Adult, through HarperCollins, along with a companion podcast of the same name.

Danny Wallace of BBC Radio 4 described Iain as “an accomplished and very funny stand-up”. Jay Richardson, The List commented: “A comic who is as sharp as he is self-aware…Stirling finds an expert balance between braggadocio and humility.”

Tickets cost £26, available from www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.