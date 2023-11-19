Liza Goddard, Matthew Kelly, Simon Shepherd head 40th anniversary production of Noises Off touring to Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre
Liza Goddard, Henry Kelly and Simon Shepherd will be heading the cast of this play within a play at the Lyceum Theatre from November 28 to December 2, 2023.
Hurtling along at breakneck speed, Noises Off follows the on and off-stage antics of a touring theatre company as they stumble their way through the fictional farce, Nothing On. From the shambolic final rehearsals before opening night to a disastrous matinee seen entirely, and hilariously silently, from backstage, the audience shares the final, brilliantly catastrophic performance.Liza Goddard is cast as Dotty Otley, a character who is a middle-aged, forgetful actress off-stage and plays a hospitable but slow housekeeper on-stage. Liza’s extensive stage comedy credits include Life of Riley, Communicating Doors, Season’s Greetings and Relatively Speaking.Matthew Kelly takes the role of Selsdon Mowbray who is an elderly, hard of hearing alcoholic off-stage and plays a burglar on-stage. Matthew won the Olivier Award for Of Mice and Men and his West End credits include Waiting for Godot, Comedians and Troilus and Cressida.
Simon Shepherd is cast as Lloyd Dallas, the temperamental director of the play who is caught up in a love triangle off-stage. Simon’s TV and theatre credits include Peak Practice and West End productions of Posh, The Duck House, Rapture, Art and Hay Fever.Joining Liza, Matthew and Simon on stage are Simon Coates as Frederick Fellowes, Lucy Robinson as Belinda Blair, Daniel Rainford as Tim Allgood, Dan Fredenburgh as Garry Lejeune, Lisa Ambalavanar as Brooke Ashton and Nikhita Lesler as Poppy Norton Taylor.Noises Off is directed by Lindsay Posner.
Tickets are priced from £15; go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk