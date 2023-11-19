Hurtling along at breakneck speed, Noises Off follows the on and off-stage antics of a touring theatre company as they stumble their way through the fictional farce, Nothing On. From the shambolic final rehearsals before opening night to a disastrous matinee seen entirely, and hilariously silently, from backstage, the audience shares the final, brilliantly catastrophic performance.Liza Goddard is cast as Dotty Otley, a character who is a middle-aged, forgetful actress off-stage and plays a hospitable but slow housekeeper on-stage. Liza’s extensive stage comedy credits include Life of Riley, Communicating Doors, Season’s Greetings and Relatively Speaking.Matthew Kelly takes the role of Selsdon Mowbray who is an elderly, hard of hearing alcoholic off-stage and plays a burglar on-stage. Matthew won the Olivier Award for Of Mice and Men and his West End credits include Waiting for Godot, Comedians and Troilus and Cressida.