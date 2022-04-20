Live recording of award-winning podcast The Guilty Feminist in Sheffield

Deborah Frances-White will present her award-winning The Guilty Feminist podcast in front of a live audience in Sheffield.

Deborah will present the podcast in front of a live audience at the city’s The Octagon Centre on April 23, 2022. The show will include Mock The Week and Frankie Boyle’s New World Order Sophie Duker, Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominated QI and Motherland star Jessica Fostekew and rising stand-up comedy star Celya AB. There will also be music from multi award-winning singer and comedian Jess Robinson.

Deborah said: “I’m a feminist but I sorted my sequinned cape for this show before I got my booster. Guilty Feminist audiences know how to bring a rock concert to a podcast recording. I can only imagine what a riot it’ll be after two years locked up! We’ve added some acts in these shows that you can only see live and that’s really the best way to experience the show anyway. Come join the Guilty Feminist army.”

In six years, The Guilty Feminist podcast has racked up more than 95 million downloads and spawned a Sunday Times best-selling book.

Part comedy, part deep-dive discussion and part activism, the podcast explores noble goals as 21st century feminists and the hypocrisies and insecurities which undermine them.

Every show opens with its hallmark - one liners - ‘I’m a feminist but… one time I went on a women’s rights march, popped into a department store to use the loo, got distracted trying out face cream and when I came out the march was gone…’

She has toured her podcast show around the world including a sell-out at The Royal Albert Hall in 2019. Deborah recently won the Game Changer award at the Comedy Women in Print Awards.

Her independent film Say My Name premiered at The Leicester Square Odeon in 2019. Her new feature film The Wishboard is currently in pre-production with Redwave Films. And her live stand-up storytelling comedy shows have been featured as specials for the BBC on Radio 4 as part of her Writers Guild Award-Winning Series Deborah Frances-White Rolls The Dice and her follow-up series Deborah Frances-White Introduces.

Deborah’s television credits include Have I Got New For You, Mock the Week, Would I Lie to You? and Question Time.

The Guilty Feminist won the 2020 British Podcast Spotlight Award and the 2021 PodBible Award.