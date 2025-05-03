Belinda Lang and Honeysuckle Weeks star in Little Women at the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield from May 6-10 2025 (photo: Nobby Clark)

Familiar faces from television will light up the Sheffield stage in a new adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s best loved novel Little Women.

Belinda Lang (Sister Boniface Mysteries and 2point4 Children) is cast at Aunt March, Honeysuckle Weeks (Foyles War) as Marmee, Jack Ashton (Call the Midwife) as Brooke and Bhaer and Grace Moloney (The Great) as Jo in the production which will run at the Lyceum Theatre from May 6-10, 2025.

Experience the enduring journey of the March sisters - tomboy Jo, beautiful Meg, sensitive Beth, and spoilt Amy, as they as they navigate the challenges of the American Civil War, forging unbreakable bonds of love and family. Step into the world of sisterhood, courage, ambition and follow them as they progress into womanhood.

Little Women is a celebration, proving that women can be heroes of their own story, can be bold, persistent and self-assured to stand strong in who they are and what they desire for themselves in their present and future.

Tickets from £15 can be booked at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or in person at the box office.