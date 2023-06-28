Chris Hanlon and Georgii Bailey star in Little Shop of Horrors.

Renovations at Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre, where the society have performed for more than 100 years, have given the company the opportunity to take musicals on tour to different venues in north Derbyshire.

Their production of Little Shop Of Horrors will be presented at Dronfield Civic Hall from July 20 to 23, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this gleefully gruesome musical Seymour, a meek florist’s assistant, stumbles upon a strange plant which he affectionately names ‘Audrey II’ after his secret love. A plant which starts to grow, sing and develop a thirst for human blood! Goings on surrounding the growing plant’s demand for more, more, more are accompanied by witty parodies of sixties music.

Little Shop Of Horrors will be presented by Chesterfield Operatic Society at Dronfield Civic Theatre from July 20 to 23, 2023.

Real-life couple Chris Hanlon and Georgii Bailey are taking on the leading roles of Seymour and Audrey.

Chris is really excited to be playing Seymour in his second outing with Chesterfield Operatic Society. “Playing Charlie Price in Kinky Boots, in what was my COS debut was absolutely incredible! I am absolutely delighted and honoured to have been cast as Seymour - it’s always been on my bucket list and to play Seymour alongside my real life fiancée Georgii Bailey as Audrey is just amazing!

"The small cast pack a mighty punch and the rehearsal room has been absolutely buzzing! You really don’t want to miss this show!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Little Shop Of Horrors is directed by Adam Walker, who has undertaken many productions in Sheffield, choreographer is Paula Wilson and musical director is Kristina Craven.

There will be six performances of the musical. Matinees on Saturday, July 22, at 2.30pm and Sunday, July 23, at 1pm, evening shows on July 20, 21 and 22 at 7.30pm and on July 23 at 5pm.

Tickets, priced at £19 plus booking fee, are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/chesterfield-operatic-society