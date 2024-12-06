Little Shop of Horrors rocks its way to Sheffield for Christmas season

Colin Ryan plays Seymour and Georgina Onuorah plays Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre from December 7, 2024 to January 18, 2025.

Hilarious rock musical Little Shop of Horrors is launching its festive run in Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre this week and its leading lights are blooming with joy.

Set in a florist’s shop, the show follows the adventures of lovestruck co-workers Seymour and Audrey and an unusual plant which must feed on human blood to survive. Written by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, the musical has a strong cult following and many fans from the 1980s film starring Rick Moranis.

Both Colin Ryan and Georgina Onuorah were big fans of Little Shop of Horrors before they landed the lead roles in the show running at the Crucible from December 7, 2024 until January 18, 2025.

Colin said: “I’m over the moon to be playing Seymour at the Crucible this Christmas. It’s the perfect blend of comedy and horror, packed with bangers, likeable characters, romance, and a big green alien - what’s not to love!" Georgina said: "I had watched the original film with Ellen Greene playing Audrey and she is just otherworldly. Audrey has always been a dream role of mine so when I was lucky enough to get my hands on it, I really wanted to take a deep dive into the Little Shop of Horrors universe and all of Howard Ashman’s inspirations. I read a lot about how Little Shop of Horrors was inspired by B movies, rock music and dark comedy. A very interesting trio that I think makes this show extremely unique. It has flashes of pure absurdity as well as themes we can all relate to such as love, greed and yearning. The music is so brilliant; every song is an earworm for sure.”

Georgina’s previous musicals have included Hamilton in the West End and Kiss Me Kate at the Barbican.

Colin has worked in many stage shows and also acted in TV series Death in Paradise and Doctor Who. He said: “I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have a varied career across stage, TV, and voiceover work, and I love every aspect of it. Each requires a different skillset, and it’s fun to jump between them. But at the core, they’re all about the the same thing: telling a story that speaks to the human condition as truthfully as possible."

Tickets for Little Shop of Horrors are priced from £15; go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk