Jeff Stelling and Bianca Westwood will give a live presentation at the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield on February 11, 2024.

During the evening Jeff will share anecdotes from his amazing career that saw him rise to fame as the recognisable face of Sky Sports Soccer Saturday and behind the scenes anecdotes. Jeff joined Sky Sports Soccer Saturday in 1994 and has presented almost every episode and worked with some legendary football stars from George Best, David Beckham, Roy Keane, and many more.

The presentation will be hosted by Bianca , who spent 23 years with Sky Sports and was the first female match reporter on Soccer Saturday. Now a digital creator and broadcaster, she has most recently reported for TalkSPORT radio.

Members of the audience will be able to ask Bianca and Jeff lots of questions and buy some sporting memorabilia.