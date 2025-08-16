Vicky McClure and her husband Johnny Owen at a Day Fever event.

If you ever thought clubbing was just for the under-25s stumbling home at 3am, think again. Day Fever, the unstoppable daytime disco, is flipping the nightlife script, one sunlit dancefloor at a time.

Born from a WhatsApp chat, the concept is the brainchild of Line of Duty actor Vicky McClure, her film-maker husband Jonny Owen, and pals including Jon McClure of Reverend & The Makers.

Jon said: "It all started with a simple idea. Jonny just said, ‘Have you ever seen those bars in town during the day? They’re rammed!’ We were like, come on then, let’s do it and it went nuts.”

Vicky said: “The first one sold out in two seconds. We did Nottingham, then Sheffield, then Merthyr and Cardiff

and it just flew from there.”

Now, this feelgood phenomenon – which is returning to Sheffield City Hall on September 6, 2025 - sees people of all ages, literally from their 20s to their 70s, letting loose on packed dancefloors. “We’ve had Jonny’s mum sneak in a bottle of gin and stash it in a bush outside in Cardiff,” Jon joked. “That’s the vibe! Bit of mischief, loads of laughs, and not a bit of trouble.”

Vicky’s voice lifted when she talked about the kind of people turning up to dance: “It’s mothers and daughters, friends reconnecting, people on chemo, people grieving. These are your nurses, your cleaners, your teachers. These are the people keeping the world spinning and now they’ve got somewhere to let go and feel joy.”

One story that’s stayed with her is a woman who had barely seen her friends or family unless it was for a wedding or a funeral. “Now she’s got a new frock every month, and she’s out at Day Fever. She goes shopping Friday night, gets her hair done, and makes a proper event of it. That’s magic, isn’t it?”

Inclusivity isn’t just a buzzword here, it’s baked into the experience. “We’ve had people in wheelchairs come up on stage, and the crowd goes wild. It’s electric. We want it to be accessible to everyone,” said Vicky.

While you might catch a familiar face on the decks, Jonny, Vicky, or even Jon’s wife Laura, most Day Fever events are led by local DJs. “We’ve been really selective,” Vicky said. “They know their crowd; they know what their people want to hear. And they’re smashing it.”

Music is taken very seriously. Jon said. “Bit of Northern Soul to kick off, disco, 80s bangers, 90s dance, a singalong, maybe some indie...but we always have Whitney. If Vicky’s there, it’s the law.”

It’s not uncommon to see Vicky herself dancing on stage with partygoers. “When people realise we’re just there to have fun too, that we’re not up on a pedestal, they really get into it,” she said. “And I mean, come on, when do you get to go clubbing with your mum?!”

Venues love Day Fever too. Vicky said: “We shut up shop at 8pm, they do a quick turnaround and run their usual night from 10. They’re making great takings and reaching a new crowd. It’s been a game changer for loads of clubs.”

Things are scaling up for Day Fever which is booked for Sheffield’s Rock n Roll Circus festival on August 30 when Reverend & The Makers play their 20th anniversary show at Don Valley Bowl. Vicky said: “We’ve had offers to take it abroad, but we’re being really careful. It’s only 18 months old, it feels like a decade, but we want to make sure we look after what we’ve built.”

They’ve even announced their own Day Fever festival at Nottingham’s Arboretum on August 23. “We’ve got loads of ideas,” Vicky teased. “But for now, we’re just enjoying this moment. It’s simple, and it works.”

*Day Fever at Sheffield City Hall on September 6 starts at 2pm; tickets cost £14 via www.ticketmaster.co.uk. Day Fever Festival in Nottingham on August 23 runs from 12 noon until 9pm; tickets cost £23 via www.gigantic.com