Neil Warnock will be talking about his life in football at Sheffield City Hall on September 16, 2022.

Neil, who has just announced his retirement at 73, started his professional playing career with Chesterfield FC in 1967. He has clocked up a record number of games as a manager, 16 clubs and eight promotions, from Non-League to Premier League.

His presentation, Are You With Me? From Non-League to Premier League, will be hosted at Sheffield City Hall on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Hear about Neil’s early career as a player in the lower leagues, making more than 300 appearances, and what then inspired and drove him on to succeed and reach the highest level in management.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He’ll be looking back on his rollercoaster ride with his beloved Sheffield United including promotion, relegation, cup semi-finals, dressing room bust-ups, the Battle of Bramall Lane and much more!

Watch footage with Neil of some of the highlights and lowlights of his time at Bramall Lane and beyond, on the large interactive screen.

Listen to his thoughts on coming up against Fergie, Pep, Jose, and Klopp and who he rates as the best of them all.

He might also have one or two things to say about referees he has crossed paths with!

Learn all about the explosive moments and controversial incidents, taking you right back to when they happened, giving you the full inside story.

No holds barred, delivered in Neil’s unique and imitable style with stories that will make you laugh, cry, gasp and laugh again.