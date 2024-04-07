Karl Brennan-Collis stars in Jekyll & Hyde the musical at the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield from April 24 to 27, 2024.

Chesterfield Operatic Society is in final rehearsals for Jekyll & Hyde the musical, running at the town’s Winding Wheel Theatre from April 24 to 27.

It’s back to the future for both leading man Karl Brennan-Collis and director Carole Copeland, who steered a production of the musical in the late Noughties. Karl, who is cast as Dr Jekyll/Mr Hyde said: “I played the role some 17 years ago, my first leading man/men! I remember thinking it was a massive role for someone who hadn’t been in the society that long, when I was up against great actors like Robert Spencer and Mike Brobbin in the audition.

"The music is stunning, such emotion and intensity. The infamous ‘This is the moment’ comes from Jekyll & Hyde’, a wonderful anthem that I have sung for many years in concerts. Jekyll & Hyde is a good musical for our society with rousing chorus numbers and great parts with different ranges in voice and ages.

"It’s great to work alongside some brilliant creatives - Carole Copeland directing and Helen Ingham musically directing and Alison Doram adding choreographed movement, an ideal dream team!”

Karl experienced every singer’s nightmare when he performed the role back in 2017. He said: “I lost my voice the first time round on the Saturday night as the singing is quite robust. Fingers crossed this time!!”

Robert Louis Stevenson’s story tells of a London doctor who accidentally unleashes his evil alternate personality in his desire to cure mental illness. As his wedding approaches, Jekyll must dispose of Hyde and his philandering ways before he kills again.

Jon Bennett, chairman of Chesterfield Operatic Society, is inviting everyone to be part of this mesmerising experience that highights the passion and dedication of the group’s membership. He said: “We are very lucky to have a very wide range of members, with great talent in all areas. We continue to attract the very best of amateur theatre.

“We always welcome new members - and have a great tradition of nurturing new young talent. We are working closely with youth theatres and dance schools in the area. We work with all ages and abilities (some have been members for many years) and we create a family environment and a safe place to not only perform - but socialise and relax.”

Jekyll & Hyde contains adult themes and is suitable for 12+ years. Performances start at 7.15pm nightly with a matinee on Saturday, April 27, at 2.15pm.