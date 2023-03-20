Friz Frizzle will be performing at the Blessington Carriage, Derby, on March 27, 2023.

Friz tops a line-up of mirth makers at The Blessington Carriage, Derby, on March 27, 2023.

Also appearing will be Yorkshire double act The Halls of Ridiculous pushing the boundaries of improv, sketch and character creativity.

Completing the line-up are up and coming comedians, Jack Miller, James Shirley, Mike Carter, Dean Aldridge and Ben Hanlin.

Spiky Mike will be the cheery and chatty compere for the show which starts at 8pm.