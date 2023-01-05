News you can trust since 1855
Laugh along with Wilson at Derbyshire show

If you’re looking for a comedian whose repertoire includes sharp observations, pinpoint accents and curveball one-liners then check out Wilson at a live show in Derbyshire.

By Gay Bolton
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Wilson headlines a live comedy show at The Blessington Carriage, Derby, on January 23, 2023.
Wilson’s amusing crowd interaction will be to the fore when he tops the line-up at the Funhouse Comedy Club in The Blessington Carriage, Derby, on January 23, 2023.

Also appearing will be the witty Aaron Jay with his passive-aggressive, sometimes self-deprecating humour.

Completing the line-up are up and coming comedians, Lewis Taylor, Helen Prior, Jack Miller and Tom Ratcliffe.

Compere for the night will be the amiable and animated Spiky Mike.

Tickets are £6 in advance, available from www.funhousecomedy.co.uk