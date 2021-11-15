Laugh along with Derbyshire panto favourite Mike McClean in shows for children and adults

Well-known for his past appearances in panto in Derby, Mike will be performing in the city’s Market Place this autumn.,

Top-class comedy and Mike’s alternative mind-reading act will feature in the show for adults on Friday, November 19, at 8pm. Tickets are £13.50.

In his special show for a younger audience, Mike will be ‘keeping it clean’ and bringing lots of laughs, and a touch of magic, to the stage on Saturday 20 November at 2.30pm. Mike’s rapport with younger audience members was evident in his roles in panto, and he has the ability to put them at ease while delivering side-splitting laughs. Tickets are £8.

Mike McClean will be performing in Derby in November.

Mike trained as an actor before breaking into the stand-up comedy circuit. He has hosted numerous television shows over many years, including interviewing some of the biggest stars of the day, such as Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt and Britney Spears, for Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast. He also appeared in The Office and played Fin’s Dad in My Big Fat Diary on E4.

Tickets for his live shows in Derby can be booked online via derbymarketplace.co.uk or by calling the sales and information centre on 01332 255800.