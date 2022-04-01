La bohème and The Golden Cockerel operas head for Sheffield

English Touring Opera will present two works during its visit to Sheffield.

By Gay Bolton
Friday, 1st April 2022, 5:30 am

The first presentation at the Lyceum Theatre, on April 4, is James Conway’s poetic production of Puccini’s La bohème: a timeless story of young love found and lost. On a snowy Christmas Eve night, two lovers draw close in a Parisian garret but poverty forces them apart. Sung in Italian with English subtitles.

A lively new production of The Golden Cockerel will be presented on April 5. The final opera of Rimsky-Korsakov is a daring satire on the last days of a global empire and will be conducted by the company’s new music director, Gerry Cornelius.

Tickets from £15, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Francesca Chiejina and Luciano Botelho in English Touring Opera's production of La Boheme (photo: Richard Hubert Smith)

