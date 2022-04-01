La bohème and The Golden Cockerel operas head for Sheffield
English Touring Opera will present two works during its visit to Sheffield.
The first presentation at the Lyceum Theatre, on April 4, is James Conway’s poetic production of Puccini’s La bohème: a timeless story of young love found and lost. On a snowy Christmas Eve night, two lovers draw close in a Parisian garret but poverty forces them apart. Sung in Italian with English subtitles.
A lively new production of The Golden Cockerel will be presented on April 5. The final opera of Rimsky-Korsakov is a daring satire on the last days of a global empire and will be conducted by the company’s new music director, Gerry Cornelius.
Tickets from £15, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
