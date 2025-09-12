The Story Forge: Make Your Own Myth enables children to shape the narrative and even star in the action. There will be two performances of the show, which is suitable for 6+ years, at Derby Theatre on September 20, 2025.

Families can choose their own adventure in an interactive show heading to Derbyshire.

The Story Forge: Make Your Own Myth is an hilarious hour of high-octane adventure tales. Expect side-splitting clowning, toe-tapping live music and a mountain of magnificent tridents, swords and shields made out of cardboard.

Two very silly history professors and a live musician lead audiences through a trio of tales: the origin of the place they live; the creation myth of a donated item; and a hero's journey - where audience members have the chance to prove themselves a legend!

These academics unleash cardboard chaos and the boundless brilliance of your imagination! Will your adventure unfold on the sun-drenched sands of Ancient Egypt, amidst the icy fjords of Viking legend, or in the inky depths of Neptune’s ocean? The choice is yours! Shape the narrative, suggest the world, and even take centre stage as the hero of your very own myth.

Award-winning champions of children’s theatre, Rubbish Shakespeare Company, are at the helm of this family show which has two performances at Derby Theatre on September 20, 2025, starting at 11am and 2pm.

This production was developed in response to a lack of new stories for children. Using a flexible scripted framework, each show is drawn from the local community’s imaginations and experiences.

Lee Hithersay, the company’s artistic director, said: “Sharing the stage with amazing children is incredible, you really see them light up and come alive. As a performer, this has been one of the most fun and rewarding shows I've ever been a part of. Honestly, the kids steal the show every time, and we wouldn't have it any other way! They're the real stars, not us.”

The Story Forge: Make Your Own Myth is suitable for 6+ years.

Tickets cost £15.50 and £13.50 (under 16s). Book online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk or call 01332 593939.