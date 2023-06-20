News you can trust since 1855
Keith Lemon and Avid Merrion characters head for Buxton and Sheffield theatres in BAFTA winning comedian Leigh Francis's first live tour

BAFTA Award-winning comedian Leigh Francis, best known for his TV characters Keith Lemon and celebrity stalker Avid Merrion, will perform in Buxton and Sheffield on his first live tour.
By Gay Bolton
Published 20th Jun 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 11:32 BST

Leigh will bring his favourite characters to Sheffield City Hall on March 15, 2024 and to Buxton Opera House on March 24, 2023. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 23, at 10am.

From Keith Lemon, Bear and Avid Merrion to 'David Dickinson', 'Ant and Dec' and Myrtle, this tour will be packed full of hilarious sketches with buckets of audience interaction.

Leigh said: “I’m doing my first ever tour. It’s gonna have masks in it! The Bear, Avid Merrion, Amanda Holden’s Gran, not her actual gran but me playing her. I’ll also be playing Keith Lemon; I look just like him! It’s me doing all the characters I do that hopefully have the intent to provoke hilarity! Come see ME being other people LIVE for the first time!”

For tickets, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.ukor www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

