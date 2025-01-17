Kane & Abel will perform at the Olde House, Newbold on March 1 in aid of RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire.

Twin magicians are aiming to conjure up funds for the RSPCA’s animal shelter in Chesterfield.

Kane & Abel will be performing at the Olde House, Newbold on March 1 where they will blend hilarious stand-up with mind-boggling illusions.

Their award-winning show Magician Twinpossible has earned them rave reviews across the globe. From winning the prestigious Golden Knocker Award at the Durham Fringe in both 2023 and 2024 to being named Double Act of the Year by Magic Seats in 2024, Kane & Abel continue to captivate audiences wherever they perform.

With highlights such as their appearances at Glastonbury Festival, sell-out performances at the Brighton Fringe, and multiple award wins, they are recognised as true masters of their craft. Their act has been honed over a number of years after the twins took on the family magic business when they were 15.

The show promises an evening full of laughter, wonder, and enchantment, with all proceeds going to a local charity,

Steph McCawley, Supporter Engagement Officer at RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, said: “We are extremely thankful to Kane and Abel who will be taking time away from their busy schedule to help raise vital funds for our Animal Centre which is an independent charity to the RSPCA. We hope the people of north Derbyshire will join us for an entertaining evening.”

Tickets cost £15, available from https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk/event/kane-and-abel